Traffic to and from Auckland airport is gridlocked after a two-car crash.

The crash took place on State Highway 20B and is causing heavy congestion in both directions.

The incident is blocking the westbound lane heading towards the airport.

A witness said at least two cars were involved in the crash, a black late-model Audi and a Holden Commodore.

SH20B PUHINUI RD, CRASH DELAYS - 1:00PM#AklTraffic is currently congested in both directions on #SH20B (to/from the airport) due to a crash. Visit our website here: https://t.co/4pLpbojqS9 to check alternative route current travel times. ^TP pic.twitter.com/pSGRJOil4k — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 4, 2019