The introduction of pepper spray at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison two years ago has prevented several violent incidents inside the complex, the Department of Corrections says.

Its statement is backed up by statistics released to Hawke's Bay Today under the Official Information Act.

It comes hot on the heels of Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier laying bare "serious concerns" about the treatment and safety of inmates at the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison in May this year.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017 there were 43, 46 and 41 spontaneous acts of force by guards at the prison.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In those three years pepper

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.