Situations included: "prisoners fighting in a yard and refusing to stop, prisoners refusing to return to their cells and displaying aggressive behaviour towards staff and prisoners damaging property and using broken glass as a weapon".
Milne said in the 2017/18 financial year, there were over 100 incidents involving individually-issued pepper spray across NZ prisons.
"I have ensured that more staff have been included and upskilled in the management and oversight of use of force procedures."
A spokesman for the Ombudsman to said it was hard to comment on whether the total number of "use of force" incidents at the prison was high or low, relative to the 600-plus inmate population.
"Each incident concerning the use of force depends on what occurred in the specific instance, so it is not possible to say whether the figures you provide are disproportionately high or low."
Milne said safety was Corrections' foremost priority when managing offenders and all sentences were administered in a safe, secure and effective manner.
He said the use of physical force was limited to the minimum degree reasonable and necessary to resolve a situation as promptly and safely as possible.
"Force is only used when there is no other option and it must be discontinued at the first safe opportunity once control is regained.
"Force is not used as a means of punishment and can only be used once prison staff have exhausted every effort to communicate with the prisoners to defuse a situation peacefully without the need for force."
Following the use of force on an inmate, the prisoner is normally placed into a safe cell.
"Within three hours of the incident the prisoner is required to be assessed by a registered health professional and interviewed by prison management," Milne said.
He said staff recognised the importance of understanding and engaging with prisoners to reinforce positive behaviour.