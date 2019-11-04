National MP Maggie Barry has announced she will not be seeking re-election and will retire from Parliament in 2020.

The former TV presenter has had held the North Shore seat for three terms.

Barry has also been at the forefront of opposition to the voluntary euthanasia bill, which is expected to have its third reading next week. The bill is expected to pass, which would send the issue to a referendum at the 2020 election.

Her departure means National will need to find a new candidate for the North Shore electorate - one of the safest National seats in the country.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of the North Shore for three terms and to have been part of such a talented National Party caucus," she said in a statement this morning.

"Making the decision to leave wasn't easy, but after an extraordinary 10 years in politics the time is now right for my husband Grant Kerr and I to spend more time overseas with our London-based family and share some adventures - we have a bucket list as long as your arm."

Barry has had a relatively turbulent term, with former staffers accusing her of bullying and intimidating behaviour and of being asked to do National Party work - which would be illegal.

Barry denied any wrongdoing and said she was involved in two employment matters, which were settled confidentially.

She said her parliamentary staff had done National Party work but it was in their own time and using their own email addresses.

A complaint was laid with the Auditor General about whether Barry had asked parliamentary staff to do National party work.

The investigation was passed back to Parliamentery Service, which largely cleared Barry in saying that her support staff had worked briefly on party or political matters, but these were "extremely immaterial".

The Herald also revealed that staff from three government departments who worked with Barry had raised concerns about her behaviour when she was a minister - and at least one also complained to the head of the public service.

Barry said that she was never made aware of any formal complaints against her.

National leader Simon Bridges today thanked Barry for her service.

"She has been a valued colleague and friend. We know Maggie will continue to support us throughout the campaign."

He said she has been a great representative for the people of North Shore and a valuable member of the National Party caucus.

Bridges said: "We are brimming with talent and I have no doubt that we will see a vigorous contest for the North Shore seat."

Barry said a personal highlight of her time at Parliament included being responsible for the World War I commemorations as Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister.

"It truly was an honour unveiling the New Zealand plaques at many of the French and Belgium Western Front battlefields and reading the ode at the Menin Gate."

In Opposition, Barry was the spokesperson for Seniors, Veterans, Disability Issues and Associate Health with responsibilities for dementia and palliative care.

She said she has "every confidence" that National will win the 2020 election under Bridges' leadership.