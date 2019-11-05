COMMENT:

It's sad isn't it? What's become of National under Simon Bridges. Bereft of quality new ideas the party has fallen back on old ideas. Ideas from other leaders like Don Brash. Not even the acceptable John Key ideas. The cruel nasty punitive ideas.

A few weeks back, National floated the idea of fining parents of students who dropped out of school and didn't go into training or other education. They were going to be fined $3000. Then last week National released its social services "discussion document" and the $3000 fine policy didn't seem to have made the cut.

Perhaps

