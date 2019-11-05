Park views

Save Chamberlain Park hopes Graeme Easte in his letter (NZ Herald, November 4 ) represents the City Vision guard that has now mostly departed the Albert-Eden Local Board.

We are very hopeful that the new City Vision team will be more open to meaningful dialogue than the previous regime that simply was not.

His analysis of golfing trends is at odds with the two main golfing bodies - NZ and Auckland Golf. Then to imply Simon Wilson did not engage with him is bizarre - at least on two public occasions alone, we witnessed Mr Easte making it his business to engage with Mr Wilson. Whether one agrees with Mr Wilson or not, few would have attended more meetings during the council election campaign than he.

Geoff Senescall, chair, Save Chamberlain Park.

50,000 rounds

Your correspondent Albert-Eden Local Board City Vision member Graham Easte (NZ Herald, November 4) ignores a number of key facts.

A letter sent by NZ Golf to Auckland Council and board members explaining why it no longer supported the Chamberlain Park masterplan cast doubts on the 2001/2 usage numbers and called for more robust data.

Over the past 10 years course usage has averaged 54,070 rounds. As the golfing great Sir Bob Charles said in a letter published in the Herald last year "Fifty thousand rounds per annum... compares with many of the leading public courses in the USA".

Chamberlain Park is a public park and is therefore available for use by all, although obviously care is needed. An entrance is available from both ends of the park. As Simon Wilson pointed out in his article there are a number of large parks on the fringes of the Albert-Eden Board area. In fact there are 69 parks and reserves within 2km of Chamberlain.

In March 2019, Save Chamberlain Park submitted to the board an alternative plan for the course which allowed for retention of 18 golf holes and provided all amenities for public use, except for sports fields, which City Vision's masterplan for the course envisaged. No response from City Vision has been received in spite of a promise from the old City Vision-dominated board to consider this alternative.

Richard Quince, Mt Eden.



Driving range

Graeme Easte (NZ Herald, November 4) talks about the driving force behind change at Chamberlain Park being the major shortfall in open space. However, in saying this he fails to acknowledge that his plan involves the mass removal of mature trees to accommodate that masterplan that involves a $30 million (yes, that is the council number) redevelopment of the park.

Perhaps there is good reason for the area being fenced - to keep the bulldozers out.

Louise Kane, Epsom.



Breathing space

I read with alacrity Graeme Easte's letter (NZ Herald, November 4), stating City Vision's

knowledge of the shortfall in open green space in Auckland.

I certainly hope the City Vision-led Wāitematā Local Board remembers this when voting whether or not to allow the proposed Erebus memorial to destroy much needed open green space. It would also do well to remember this small sanctuary was gifted by the ratepayers in 1914 to serve as a "lung for the ever-expanding Auckland population".

I do not believe the ratepayers at the time envisaged a large concrete and steel monument to turn this green sanctuary into an iron lung.

Gerry Hetet, Parnell.



Name suppression

Currently we have two murder trials at different ends of the country. How is it that the identity of one accused is allowed to be published yet the other is not?

This is the most glaring example of the shortcomings I have seen with our justice system.

The sad thing is those in the justice system think this is acceptable. Well not to me.

Ian Parlane, Cambridge.



Rugby winners

Not to take away from South African's great victory, may I suggest the winner of the 2019 Rugby World Cup is the host country - Japan?

They showed the world how to run a competition as big as this. They were polite and loyal and gracious in defeat.

Thank you, Japan, for an altogether excellent show.

Janet Boyle, Orewa.



Our role

My son and I sat with hundreds of All Black supporters in Ellis Park in 1995 and although very disappointed at the result I said to my son: "We have witnessed history today."

The reason was that not 30m from us we saw the greatness of Nelson Mandela clad in his Springbok jersey bringing a divided nation together.

Now it's 2019 and because our colossal All Black team had earlier beaten an even more blended team of black and white footballers, it occurred to me just how yet again New Zealand had a place in South African history.

This will be my last Rugby World Cup. I sat again with my son and watched (an hour behind) the Boks demolish England and I rejoiced for the South Africans. In beating earlier this now winning Springbok team, our All Blacks had again provided the determination and tactical nous for a nation to come together as one.

Rejoice and be glad of it, Kiwis.

John Clapham, Beachlands.



Blasted fireworks

Good on Countdown for listening to their customers and not selling fireworks this year.

Imagine my dismay when I saw a pop-up shop appear opposite Countdown in Lynfield selling fireworks. Then I ran across pop-up shop after pop-up shop around the city.

I have read that the Auckland Council has supported a law change after public consultation on the issue found that just under 90 per cent of the 7997 submissions supported a ban.

When will we see some action and see private fireworks banned? There is plenty of opportunity for people to go to public displays which is far safer and less disturbing for pets.

Naomi Johnson, Lynfield.



Uighur treatment

Regarding China's horrifying treatment of the Uighur ethnic minority (NZ Herald, November 1): This excellent article pointed out the "Orwellian response" from 54 nations at the UN; those who have praised China's, "remarkable achievements in the field of human rights".

The mystery is why more nations, especially Muslim ones, do not protest at the "unspeakable treatment" of Uighur.

One possible reason suggested, beyond the obvious of not wishing to offend a powerful trading partner, is that the Chinese Government has been so successful in controlling a substantial "people group" within its own country - using such measures as a Han Chinese border and swipe-card to monitor comings-and-goings at many family homes - that other, unscrupulous governments are deeply impressed.

The theory is one day China may be able to sell its Uighur subjugation as a package, for example, to the likes of Saudi Arabia, to control its Shia minority.

Who's to say that a similar system of oppression will not be deployed against New Zealanders at some time in future decades?

It gives a whole new urgency to the old poem about helping others to prevent the same fate eventually happening to you: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a socialist".

Paul Charman, Takapuna.



Fresh hazard

Recently I visited Wellington. Not only did I have to contend with the visual pollution of lined up plain, black scooters or dodge them on footpaths. There was also a new hazard to avoid on footpaths: Big, three-wheeled bikes with large delivery baskets on front.

Be warned Auckland.

Noeleen Sutton, Botany.



Grateful patient

In view of much recent criticism, and to pay tribute to those who work in it, as well as to reassure those needing the help, I submit my recent experience of our health system:

A quick trip in a St John ambulance to Waikato Hospital, followed by a very professional investigation and serious surgery from a busy operating team.

Then meticulous and friendly nursing and care, recovery helped by the lovely staff at BUPA St Kilda and finally follow up by the hospital, to make sure all is well.

To quote a well known seer,"We don't know how lucky we are!"

John Newman, Cambridge.



Short & sweet

On fireworks

At 11pm on Sunday night, I was woken up by the sound of noisy fireworks. Why this public nuisance is okay is beyond me. Brian Alderson, Glen Eden.

On rugby

New Zealand beat South Africa, South Africa beat England, England beat New Zealand.

Yet South Africa win the world cup. Go figure. Paul Henson, Taupo.

I Just hope it doesn't take the ABs another 24 years before they win another world cup because I won't be here. L Barker, Blenheim.

To paraphrase Freddie Mercury: "No time for losers. You are the champions of the world." G M Campbell, Hamilton.

On methane

Could we consider banning beer and fizzy drinks, cabbages, peas, baked beans and most veggies? The animals get bad publicity but just think what we humans produce, especially in the cities. Richard Kean, Ngongotaha.

Curiously every time there is an international accord on greenhouse gases and the subsequent accelerating climate change, they are immediately followed by an increase in both. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On trade

This Government hasn't achieved a lot in the past two years and now has the temerity to claim an enhanced FTA with China. This particular agreement was promulgated by the National government three years ago. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On scooters

Singapore has introduced severe penalties if caught riding an e-scooter on the pavement, and they will enforce those penalties. Here, rules and regulations are flaunted at will, there is no accountability and the ensuing carnage is paid for by someone else. Frank Magee, Red Beach.