Firefighters are battling two large fires tonight in separate parts of the country.

A huge fire is burning in Porangahau, Hawke's Bay.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire is in a rural area stretching over 20ha, where pine trees have been felled.

"It's quite a large fire, but I can't give you a specific area inside that 20ha," he said.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to this evening's blaze at 8.40pm and have requested helicopter assistance, but could not confirm if it has yet arrived.

There are no plans to evacuate the area at the moment.

"It's a well-contained fire, it's not going anywhere," Dunbar said.

Elsewhere, crews are battling another big blaze in Masonic Hall on Nile St, in Nelson.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said six trucks are at the scene.

"At this stage the fire is not contained," he said.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 9.50pm and do not believe anyone was inside the building.

Norris said there are no plans to evacuate the surrounding area because the hall is surrounded by a large carpark.

"The building is described as well involved and multiple crews are working to get this under control," Fire and Emergency said on Facebook.

Locals are asked to avoid the area while crews work to control the flames.

It's the third major fire around the country today, following a large blaze near Cromwell .

Three helicopters used monsoon buckets to fight the vegetation fire at Cornish Point, on the true right of Lake Dunstan, across the lake from the Old Cromwell Heritage Precinct.

