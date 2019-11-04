WorkSafe is now investigating the devastating SkyCity fire that ripped through the New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland nearly three weeks ago.

The investigation will focus on the health and safety management systems in place, as well as understanding the work activities taking place at the building the fire began, a WorkSafe spokesman said.

Problems related to the smoke exposure of the huge blaze will not be dealt with in the investigation.

Thick smoke lingered in the city centre for several days. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Issues regarding smoke exposure to members of the public in Auckland's CBD are a public health matter and any questions relating to this should be directed to Auckland Regional Public Health Service," he said.

Advertisement

As the fire is now under normal investigation, WorkSafe will not be providing any further information on the investigation, he said.

READ MORE:

• SkyCity fire: Young worker's blowtorch at centre of probe

• Anatomy of an Auckland disaster: Inside the SkyCity fire that brought a city to its knees

• SkyCity fire: New pictures shed light on devastating blaze

• SkyCity fire: Auckland city reopens, clean-up begins and investigation launched

Last week the Herald reported that representatives from 10 different organisations including police, insurers and other Government agencies have been conducting a co-operative investigation.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand region manager Ron Devlin said the investigation, which included mapping affected areas, was ongoing and it was not yet known how long it would take.