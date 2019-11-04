A Hawke's Bay woman who lost a horse to stress caused by fireworks is urging the community to be respectful and supportive this Guy Fawkes.

Leg-Up Trust founder Ros Rowe said November 5 and the days around it were a time of year she dreaded.

Rowe said the organisation would have staff with the horses while fireworks were going off.

It's exactly what they did last year when Leg-Up Trust horse Peaches, a favourite with children gaining confidence and life skills, died.

Sandy Dooney (left) and Ros Rowe mourned the loss of the Leg Up Trust's golden horse Peaches which occurred this time last year. Photo / File

The horses help those suffering from mental and physical problems by giving them support and confidence through working with the animals.

Rowe said she had offers to house the horses elsewhere but due to the ages of the animals it wasn't suitable.

"They are a herd and most of them are quite old, the oldest is nearly 40," she said.

"So by moving them it will most likely do more harm than good so the best thing we can do is make sure they are as calm and relaxed as possible, it's all we really can do."

Rowe said she felt the way for everyone to enjoy the celebration and not have any issues was for people to attend public displays.

"They are safe and controlled events that the public can enjoy and put a lot more people and animals at ease."

Ros Rowe with Peaches, a horse she described as a golden horse with a golden personality. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency NZ area commander Ken Cooper said they were gearing up for another busy night and with the way the weather was it could be a lot busier.

He said due to the dry and warm weather the region has experienced they have already brought forward summer fire restrictions, which are now due to start next Monday.

"People just need to be that extra bit mindful this year because the Bay is very warm and dry and can be a potential fire hazard over this time of year."

The weather is meant to be very settled this week, according to MetService, with temperatures of 25 degrees and higher and overnight lows of 14 degrees and higher recorded right up until Friday.

"We ask people just to be mindful when dealing with fireworks and bonfires," Cooper said.

"Make sure everything is in a safe, open and appropriate environment, always have water or extinguishers on hand or otherwise attend public events."

Firefighters have warned people to be extra vigilant as warmer and drier weather could potentially cause issues this Guy Fawkes. Photo / File

SPCA's top tips for pet and livestock owners during Guy Fawkes

- Never let fireworks off close to animals.

- Stay home with your pet – they will be less stressed with someone they trust close by.

- Keep them indoors – they won't see the flashes and the bangs will be muffled. Close doors and windows and draw the curtains. Turn up the volume on your radio or TV to help drown out loud bangs with familiar sounds.

- Make sure that your cat or dog has somewhere comforting to hide such as an igloo, box, crate or somewhere they feel safe to retreat to.

- Try a compression wrap for dogs, like a thunder shirt.

- Exercise your dog early in the day to avoid being out during dusk when fireworks could be set off.

- Both cats and dogs should be microchipped and have a collar and identification tag with your contact details on it. If your pet panics and runs away, it will help to reunite you with your pet.

- Try to behave in a calm and reassuring manner. Take special care of elderly or nervous pets, but try not to cuddle your pet too much as this may encourage anxious behaviour.

- Never punish your pets when they are scared. This will only make their fear and stress levels worse.

- Move horses and farm animals away from fireworks. Make sure all fences are secure. Stable horses where possible. Do this well in advance so that the animals have a chance to get used to their new surroundings.

- Don't forget small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens. Have them tucked away or even inside for the night.

- Keep in mind that for some animals, fireworks can be a real phobia and may need to be treated with medication. Speak to your vet for options before the fireworks start.