He said due to the dry and warm weather the region has experienced they have already brought forward summer fire restrictions, which are now due to start next Monday.
"People just need to be that extra bit mindful this year because the Bay is very warm and dry and can be a potential fire hazard over this time of year."
The weather is meant to be very settled this week, according to MetService, with temperatures of 25 degrees and higher and overnight lows of 14 degrees and higher recorded right up until Friday.
"We ask people just to be mindful when dealing with fireworks and bonfires," Cooper said.
"Make sure everything is in a safe, open and appropriate environment, always have water or extinguishers on hand or otherwise attend public events."
SPCA's top tips for pet and livestock owners during Guy Fawkes
- Never let fireworks off close to animals.
- Stay home with your pet – they will be less stressed with someone they trust close by.
- Keep them indoors – they won't see the flashes and the bangs will be muffled. Close doors and windows and draw the curtains. Turn up the volume on your radio or TV to help drown out loud bangs with familiar sounds.
- Make sure that your cat or dog has somewhere comforting to hide such as an igloo, box, crate or somewhere they feel safe to retreat to.
- Try a compression wrap for dogs, like a thunder shirt.
- Exercise your dog early in the day to avoid being out during dusk when fireworks could be set off.
- Both cats and dogs should be microchipped and have a collar and identification tag with your contact details on it. If your pet panics and runs away, it will help to reunite you with your pet.
- Try to behave in a calm and reassuring manner. Take special care of elderly or nervous pets, but try not to cuddle your pet too much as this may encourage anxious behaviour.
- Never punish your pets when they are scared. This will only make their fear and stress levels worse.
- Move horses and farm animals away from fireworks. Make sure all fences are secure. Stable horses where possible. Do this well in advance so that the animals have a chance to get used to their new surroundings.
- Don't forget small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens. Have them tucked away or even inside for the night.
- Keep in mind that for some animals, fireworks can be a real phobia and may need to be treated with medication. Speak to your vet for options before the fireworks start.