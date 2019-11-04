Just minutes before a teenager was stabbed to death in her bed, she had threatened to expose a Dunedin doctor as a sex attacker, a court has heard.

Venod Skantha, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush, who was found dead in her Corstorphine home in Dunedin on February 2 last year.

He also denies four counts of threatening to kill.

The trial before Justice Gerald Nation and a jury of 10 men and two women began today at the High Court in Dunedin and was expected to last six weeks.

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith told the court this afternoon that the allegations would likely have ended the defendant's medical career and could have seen serious charges laid by police.

"Obviously he had a great deal to lose," he said.

The court heard Skantha was on a final warning over his conduct at Dunedin Hospital and had only evaded the sack by telling bosses that his mother had died.

That was a lie, Smith said.

Through 2017 and early 2018, the defendant was supplying young people, including the victim, with drugs and alcohol at social gatherings.

Amber-Rose had accused Skantha of indecently assaulting her after one such party and this was raised in messages they shared on February 2 in 2018.

"I've always given you stuff. You shouldn't be a drama queen and talk s*** about me," the defendant wrote.

Amber-Rose responded by calling Skantha a "f***ing perv" and said he should own up to what he did.

"Grow up. You're 30," she messaged.

Amber-Rose Rush, 16, was found dead in her Dunedin home last year.

The victim then posted screenshots from their conversation on Instagram.

When Skantha found out, he was "agitated", witnesses will tell the jury.

It sparked another online exchange in which the defendant asked the girl if she was serious about informing the authorities.

She said she was, and told him: "you don't deserve to walk free."

Skantha asked a 16-year-old mutual friend to drive him to Amber-Rose's Corstorphine home and instructed that he park round the corner from the house.

That boy then explained which one was Amber-Rose's bedroom and that there was a spare key under an ornamental statue.

The marks in the dust on the vehicle's dashboard he had used to map the scene were still visible when police examined it.

Skantha followed those directions, the Crown said, found the victim, muffled her cries with a pillow and stabbed her six times in the throat and neck.

One injury penetrated through to the bone and almost severed her ear, the court heard.

She died shortly afterwards.

Smith said it was significant that Amber-Rose's phone was taken and dumped in a pond in Blackhead.

Skantha, he said, would clearly have wanted to get rid of the incriminating messages they had shared only minutes earlier.

The defendant and his teenage associate then allegedly went back to the man's home where he instructed the boy to clean the silver BMW they had been in.

Blood likely to be the victim's was later found inside by police.

Skantha allegedly put his bloody clothes in a bag and then they drove to his girlfriend's home in Balclutha, the Crown said.

The defendant allegedly burned the blood-soaked garments in a plant pot he bought from The Warehouse, which was later found by officers filled with potting mix in the garden.

On February 4, Skantha, his partner, and the teen drove to Dunedin and met Amber-Rose's mother Lisa.

The defendant suggested the names of some people who may be responsible.

Before dropping the teenager off at his home, Skantha allegedly threatened to kill him and three family members if he spoke a word of what happened.

Shortly after, however, the boy told his family and went to police.

Skantha also gave a statement in which he denied any role in Amber-Rose's death and downplayed the importance of the messages they had shared immediately prior.

"It was only the defendant who had a motive. That motive was significant," Mr Smith said.

Defence counsel Jonathan Eaton, QC, will make an opening statement this afternoon.

Judge's warning to jury

A jury of 10 men and two women has been selected.

Potential jurors flooded the court this morning as special screens and speakers were set up in the Stuart St building's corridors to accommodate the larger-than-normal pool.

Before names were called, Justice Gerald Nation acknowledged the "significant comment" the case had generated.

"I am aware of a significant number of posts on the 'Dunedin News' Facebook group seen after the victim's death and at certain points since then," he said.

"A number of those posts were intensely emotional."

Justice Nation said many were factually incorrect and asked any potential jurors who had posted Facebook comments on the case to inform him.

Several people whose names were drawn from the ballot box opted to speak to the judge and were stood aside.

Justice Nation told the court Skantha was a junior doctor at Dunedin Hospital at the time of the alleged murder.

He would socialise with younger people like the victim and the prosecution's key witness, who was also 16 at the time of the killing, the judge said.

Skantha has repeatedly had bail declined since being arrested and charged, which Justice Nation said that was normal in cases of such significance. "The fact he's been remanded in custody means nothing," he said.