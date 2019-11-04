COMMENT:

It's that time of year again, where the complainers have come out their caves to address their disgust over fireworks — and I'm already over it.

Yes, it's Guy Fawkes season.

And for many, it seems like a shocking surprise that Kiwis will be letting off colourful explosions in the sky which they have gone on sale since Saturday.

The grumblers have made it very clear on every local Facebook page I have come across.

For some reason, they believe social media can solve their problem. But unfortunately it can't, so why complain in the first place?

Yes, I understand that fireworks can scare owners' pets, but everyone knew the week of celebrations were coming — as it does around this time of year - every year.

So instead of complaining about it on a social media page, why not be proactive and make sure your fluffy babies are inside before nightfall?

Or hang out with your horse or other farm animals in a barn where you know they are safe.

You would do all the same things during a storm, but instead of complaining of social media, people would share warnings to keep their pets indoors.

Before you call me an animal hater, I have two cats of my own that have been mesmerised by the fireworks as they watched them on the deck.

However, a previous cat I owned didn't enjoy the festivities as much, so we locked her cat door as she snuggled in the cupboard — safe and sound.

And I didn't complain about it.

What about the baby? If your child is crying because of the late-night celebrations, buy them cute mini earmuffs to block out the sound.

Worried about fire safety? Follow the guidelines.

• Have water or fire extinguishers handy.

• Read and follow handling instructions carefully.

• Do not light fireworks in windy or dry conditions.

• Do not point fireworks at any person, animal, property or vegetation.

• Always have a responsible adult present.

• Past the cut-off time? Call noise control.

It seems like there could be a solution for any issue people could encounter during Guy Fawkes season.

I believe the benefits outweigh the number of complaints.

Fireworks give a chance for communities and families to come together to have some fun — and they look pretty amazing.

Do they really need to be banned for the sake of complainers? No.

If they win, parties would have to be shut down by 10pm on New Year's Eve.

If they win, we will no longer be able to have concerts at Mount Smart, or rugby games at Eden Park.

From 5pm to 10.30pm, fireworks are actually allowed to be let off at a private property all year round. Really, the grumblers should be thankful they only come around at certain times of the year.

So next time when you come across fireworks, be proactive, don't be a killjoy and enjoy the free display.