A man is recovering in hospital after allegedly being attacked outside a supermarket north of Auckland.
Emergency services were called to Moenui Ave, in Orewa, about 9pm last night after reports of a person being assaulted.
Police confirmed they were called to the scene.
It is understood the man was injured outside the local Countdown supermarket.
A spokeswoman said the victim had suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to hospital in critical condition.
However, the man was now said to be a moderate condition, she said.
The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear and police are making inquiries.
A Countdown staff member said just before 8am that staff had only just been made aware of the incident.
