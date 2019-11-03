A section of Pyes Pa Rd has been cordoned off after a serious crash.

A police spokeswoman said initial indications were a person had been seriously injured in a single-car crash on Pyes Pa Rd, State Highway 36 just after 6am.

She said the crash happened near the intersection of Oropi Rd.

Cordons are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Advertisement

The New Zealand Transport Agency is reporting that Pyes Pa Rd, State Highway 36 is closed between Oropi and Te Matai Rds as a result of the crash.

Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell says the road is expected to remain closed most of the morning.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay their travel. There is a detour in place, with northbound traffic from Rotorua encouraged to use SH33 to Paengaroa and either SH2 or the Te Puke Highway to Tauranga. Southbound traffic should use SH2 or the Te Puke highway to SH33 at Paengaroa, then travel south to Rotorua."

SH36 OROPI - ROAD CLOSED - 6:50AM

Due to a serious crash #SH36 (Pyes Pa Rd) is now CLOSED between Oropi Rd & Te Matai Rd. Detour via SH33/SH2 for Tauranga to Rotorua journeys: https://t.co/PnrTOVcUzH ^TP pic.twitter.com/DlMJorgDYo — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) November 3, 2019

More to come.