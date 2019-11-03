Hundreds of potential jurors will pack the court this morning for the trial of a Dunedin doctor accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl.

Venod Skantha, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Amber-Rose Rush, who was found dead in her Corstorphine home on February 2 last year.

In the past 21 months the case has repeatedly been brought before the court as the defendant has made several attempts to get bail.

The High Court and Court of Appeal both turned him down.

There was also a bid by defence counsel Jonathan Eaton, QC, to have the case heard out of Dunedin, which was also declined.

The Otago Daily Times understands hundreds of jurors — more than five times the usual number — have been summonsed to come to the High Court at Dunedin today to fill the 12 seats.

The trial is scheduled to last six weeks. Often, in such protracted cases, it can be difficult to find a dozen people available for the entirety.

Similarly, with many witnesses set to give evidence, it makes it more likely members of the public will have a link to the case that would render them unable to sit on a jury.

As well as the charge of murder, Skantha has also denied four counts of threatening to kill.

The defendant was a doctor at Dunedin Hospital when he was initially charged in the days after Amber-Rose's death.

The prosecution will be represented by Crown solicitor Robin Bates and Richard Smith.

Justice Gerald Nation will preside over the trial.