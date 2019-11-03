One person is seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle south of Manakau township, Horowhenua.

The crash has closed State Highway 1 with delays expected.

Police are attending the crash, which was reported to police around 3.30pm this afternoon.

SH1 MANAKAU - CRASH - 3:55PM

Due to a serious crash, the road is now CLOSED near Gleeson Road. All emergency services onsite. Please follow directions of emergency services onsite. ^EH pic.twitter.com/eHafXCYsOc — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) November 3, 2019

Diversions are in place for cars.

Trucks are requested to avoid the area or expect significant delays and are not able to use the diversion.

It's been an ill-fated weekend for cyclists, with two motorcycle deaths in as many accidents.

Twenty-five-year-old Nelson man Caleb Neho, also known as Caleb Wikaira, died of his injuries overnight after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Nelson.

Police and ambulance were notified of the crash, which happened on happened on St Vincent St between Beccles Ln and Northesk St, at 5.45pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Another motorcycle rider died after crashing near Timaru yesterday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the scene around 7.50am Saturday morning, after a the motorcyclist died after crashing through a fence.

The crash happened about 6km north of Timaru on Rosewill Valley Rd.