It didn't take long for hot-topic subject "the pool" to raise its head again as temperatures hit 30 degrees C in Hawke's Bay over the weekend.

While It was slightly hotter in Hastings, dozens in Napier flocked to the free attractions of Marine Parade and other seafront and city fountains and water features.

Napier couple Carl and Mernetta Jordan were passers-by on Marine Parade when children Syntheia, 9, and Carleigh, 3, couldn't resist the temptation of the water feature and fountains near the National Aquarium.

"You can't stop the kids," he said as the youngsters frolicked, among dozens of youngsters seen in fountains and other water features on the parade at the peak of the early-November high.

"It's better than paying to go to the pools," he said, reckoning the pools - buy implication the Napier Aquatic Centre - need more attractions other than a single slide.

On Sunday temperatures hit 31C in Hastings with an overnight low of 12C, and in Napier temperatures rose to 30C with an overnight low of 13C.

Hastings resident Olivia Smith and her boyfriend Ethan Wroe cooled off at the Clive River.

Smith said she loved the heat.

"We have been here for one or two hours. It's lovely," she exclaimed, while Wroe expertly took the jet ski around the river.

Ethan Wroe manoeuvres his jet ski around the Clive River. Photo / Ian Cooper

"He has been jetskiing since we came. We intend to stay here for the rest of the day."

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said Hawke's Bay residents could expect a "very nice, fine, warm start to the week" as well.

"The warm air will be travelling across from Tasman, past South Island to the East Coast."

This will mean temperatures on Monday will rise to 28C in Hastings and 26C in Napier.

"There are a few showers expected tomorrow in the ranges north of Napier, but they will have no impact on Napier city."

On Tuesday the high in Hastings is expected to be 28C and a low between 11 and 12C and Napier can expect to get a high of 27C and a low of 13.

Family fun on Napier's Marine Parade as Carl and Mernetta Jordan let daughters Carleigh, 3, and Syntheia, 9, loose in the fountain near the Aquarium. Photo/Doug Laing

The temperature will drop slightly on Wednesday, Best said.

But warmer is expected on Friday when New Zealand and England play an evening Twenty20 cricket international at McLean Park, Napier. The forecast for Napier on Friday is a maximum temperature of 26C during the day and then 15C at night.