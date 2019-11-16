A 9-year-old girl who died after falling out of a tree on a Taupo property has been described as "an amazing young girl".

The accident occurred on October 5 and the girl was flown to Waikato Hospital from the scene by rescue helicopter.

The next day the girl was flown to Auckland's Starship Hospital where she later died from her injuries on October 20.

Wairakei Primary School, where the girl was a pupil, held a day of celebration for her life on Friday October 25.

A friend of the family at the memorial said the celebration was attended by a huge number of people including family, friend's, teachers, classmates, students and members of the local community.

"All whom are blessed to know such an amazing young girl," the family friend said.

It was also conveyed that the family "are extremely grateful for and humbled by the caring support that has been shown the family while they are dealing with this tragedy. They especially thank the students and staff at Wairakei Primary School".

Gratitude for the caring service provided by Greenlea and Westpac Rescue Helicopters, Starship Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Auckland, was also expressed.

The 9-year-old girl had an older sister.

The Herald has been told the October 5 incident occurred on a farm just outside the Taupo town boundary.

The Ministry of Education would not confirm if they were providing support for the Wairakei school community, or the family concerned.

"Our thoughts are with the family and school community. Out of respect for the family we will decline to comment," Ministry of Education deputy secretary of enablement and support Coralanne Child said.

Police confirmed the 9-year-old's death has been referred to the coroner.

In 2015, a similar accident occurred to 15-year-old Wellington school boy who died after falling from a tree.

Wellington Secondary School year 11 student Rohan Watts died on October 25, 2015, after falling out of tree he was climbing on a friend's property in Makara - to the west of Wellington City.

The tree branch Watts was climbing gave way while he was with friends during a weekend away.

Watts was about to sit his NCEA exams at the time.