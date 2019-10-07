Fire and ambulance are already at the scene on Finnis Rd. Photo / File

A worker who died this afternoon at a rural Manawatū property was pinned between two trees, according to Worksafe.

WorkSafe said it had been notified of a forestry fatality that occurred in Pohangina this afternoon.

"We understand the victim was fatally injured after becoming pinned between two trees," the health and safety regulator said.

"We have opened an investigation and therefore are unable to provide further comment."

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was called at 11.53am to the incident, which happened on Finnis Rd in Pohangina.