In an unassuming town in the English countryside in 1943, a New Zealander quietly made history by becoming the first female commander of a British spy base.

Until now, she has remained unnoticed by history, flying under the radar for 76 years.

Today, British spy agency GCHQ released details of her work as part of commemorations of its 100-year anniversary.

Wellington-raised Pamela Pigeon, was the UK's highest-ranking female spy officer and commanded a unit of radio operators who formed a network which played a pivotal role in sinking the infamous German battleship Bismarck.

As a 6-year-old in 1924, she won a prize at a costume ball for her outfit as an "old English lady dressed in pink and white"; 19 years later she was the commander of a critical spy base tracking the movement of Nazi troops.

Few details are known about Pigeon's early life in New Zealand, nor about her life after the war.

Her father was a surgeon who immigrated to New Zealand in 1902. Pigeon, who was born in the UK, attended school at Wellington's Queen Margaret College where she won several awards for language and speech writing.

Those skills later came into use when she returned to England to assist in the war effort.



At only 25, she took command of a top-secret team of linguists who listened in on shortwave German naval and air force radio.

As a target for German air force bombers, the operation was run out of a series of unremarkable wooden huts scattered across the countryside.

Radio operators would observe the unique "fingerprint" of enemy radios, then once identified intelligence officers could immediately distinguish between a bomber squadron or a fighter aircraft approaching without having to decode any messages.

"Staff would be listening to at least 25 different operators each, identifying individual radio signals – for example by the speed that people would type our Morse code. Once enemy operators were identified, this information could be used to piece together troop movements," GCHQ said in a press release.

It was this network of radio operators who located, and enabled the sinking of, the largest German battleship ever built.

The Bismarck had been damaged in a naval battle and was trying to get to a port in occupied France, but it made a radio transmission that was intercepted, enabling the Royal Navy to locate exactly where the vulnerable battleship was located and ensure it was sunk.

GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming said in the past century GCHQ had saved countless lives, but the nature of the work meant key figures of history often went unnoticed.

"Organisations like ours that seek to keep the country safe cannot shout about our mission," he said.

"From a quiet farm house in Kent to a discreet office block in Mayfair, our 100-year history is full of ordinary people working together to solve extraordinary problems."

Even Pigeon herself may have been unaware of the importance of her role, as radio operators were unlikely to have been told about their achievements.

The last public mention of her is as one of many New Zealanders who attended a meeting between Dunedin's former mayor and King George VI at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 1947.