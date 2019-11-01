A beloved family pet and children's best friend has been put down after it was left paralysed by a broad daylight shooting in Flaxmere.

Owner Ashlee Friis said it was an "unthinkable" act, that had huge ramifications for her family.

"I just can't believe someone could do something like this or anything this cruel, it just hurts to think about it."

READ MORE:
Hawke's Bay locals learn how to evacuate animals in an emergency
Is Hawke's Bay the next pet sitting hub?
Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue faces food shortage
Things to do in Hawke's Bay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.