BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett wraps the week in which Australia's PM got his own back on Jacinda Ardern, Grant Robertson is banned from some future sport events, and the lights went out on National Party leader Simon Bridges.

Sunday: ScoMo's Revenge

Never one to miss a chance, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally got his revenge on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after a string of losses to New Zealand by Australian sports teams.

Beehive Diaries has learned that Australia's convincing win in the Constellation Cup prompted a quick text to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern … just in case she had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.