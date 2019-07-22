Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is very proud of the World Cup-winning Silver Ferns after their nail-biting victory against Australia this morning.

She also said she was quick to fire off a text to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after the game ended.

The Silver Ferns claimed a thrilling 52-51 win over the Australian Diamonds in this morning's grand final (NZT).

It was the first time the national side has claimed the title since 2003.

Speaking to media at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon, Ardern said the game was "fantastic".

"I have always been glad, as both a player but also as an observer, in games that are particularly tense that it's quite a short match because everyone would have been on the edge of their seats.

"But that last half, particularly the last quarter, was just phenomenal."

Ardern was a centre and a wing attack when she used to play, she told media.

She also hinted that some sort of welcome home event could be on the cards for the world champion team.

When she was in Melbourne last week, she had a brief chat with Morrison about the sporting showdown.

"So I was very quick to fire off a text as soon as the game ended."

He texted back his congratulations, Ardern said.

Before the cup final, Morrison tweeted: "We love our Kiwi cousins, but when it comes to sports, no quarter, given [Aussie Diamonds] were bringing their A-Team. Go hard, Diamonds".

So proud of our @AussieDiamonds as they now battle it out for World Cup Gold against @SilverFernsNZ today. We love our Kiwi cousins, but when it comes to sport, no quarter given, @AussieDiamonds will be bringing their A-game. Go hard, Diamonds! 🇦🇺 #NWC2019 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 21, 2019

Despite their victory, the Silver Ferns did not win any money.

The Black Caps, who narrowly lost to England in the Cricket World Cup final last week, won $3 million as the tournament's runners up.

Asked what she made of the Silver Ferns not winning any prize money, Ardern said was aware there is an issue around the equity of treatment between different codes, particularly different genders in sport.

She said the Minister of Sport, Grant Robertson, has been very focused on that issue.

"As a general principle, I think New Zealanders would like to see fair acknowledgement of our sportspeople when they reach the top of their code – that should include netball."

She said, "we're all very proud".

"I think people would want to see recognition of that and that would include, I would imagine having the chance to welcome them and the cup home."