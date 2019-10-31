Self-confessed white supremacist Philip Neville Arps, who was jailed for sharing the Christchurch mosque shooting video, is launching a second appeal against his sentence.

Arps, 44, who thought graphic and banned footage of the Al Noor Mosque attack on March 15 was "awesome", was jailed for 21 months at Christchurch District Court in June after admitting two charges of distributing an objectionable publication.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll said Arps, who owns a white supremacist-themed insulation company, had "glorified" the killings and showed "particular cruelty" and callousness.

Arps went to the High Court to appeal that his sentence was "manifestly excessive".

His lawyer, Anselm Williams, argued that Arps should have avoided jail and been sentenced to either a community-imposed sentence or one of home detention.

He said Arps had been sentenced on his extreme views rather than the acts he had pleaded guilty to.

The court earlier heard how Arps shared the video with a group of 30 "friends or associates" after the shooting.

Millions of people worldwide from all walks of life had done the same thing, Williams said.

Arps also had a version of the video modified to have crosshairs and a "kill count" added.

His offending was, in effect, a hate crime against the Muslim community, Judge O'Driscoll said.

When he was arrested and asked by police about the victims' deaths, he replied, "I could not give a f***, mate".

Justice Rachel Dunningham rejected his appeal arguments and agreed with the District Court judge's "appropriate and justified" decision.

Now, he's making another bid to overturn his sentence.

A spokeswoman for the Court of Appeal today confirmed that an application for leave to bring a second appeal against his sentence will be heard in Wellington on November 18.

Today, Williams confirmed the move, saying his client feels he was jailed for too long and that home detention should've been made available to him.

In 2016, Arps was one of a group of men who filmed themselves doing Hitler salutes as they delivered boxes of pigs heads and offal to the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch.

"White power ... Bring on the cull," Arps was seen saying in the video.

In that case, he was convicted of offensive behaviour and fined $800.