The second of two police Glocks stolen during a serious incident in Gore has been recovered by police.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the second of two police-issued Glock pistols stolen on August 14 has been found.

The first of the stolen Glocks had already been recovered soon after the incident.

At the time police alleged a man had rammed two patrol cars, at one point driving a police patrol car himself, before getting away on foot armed with the officers' pistols.

Basham said the second firearm will be subject to a forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

"The investigation team has worked tirelessly since the incident with the assistance of other police districts and national workgroups.

"Police would like to thank the community for their support throughout this investigation, which has been integral to achieving a safe and successful outcome."