Emergency services gathered at Hawke's Bay Airport on Friday morning after a pilot identified potential problems with an Air NZ aircraft's landing gear.

A police spokesperson said police were notified about 6.45am and placed on standby after being told Flight NZ5771 from Napier to Christchurch had landing gear problems.

The plane landed safely and police and other emergency services were stood down.

The flight's radar path shows it circling Napier shortly after take off before landing again at Hawke's Bay Airport.

An Air NZ flight spokesperson said the aircraft's landing gear did not retract after take-off.

"Safety was not compromised at any stage and the aircraft landed without incident. All 37 customers have been accommodated on other services."