After a tie in the Galatea-Murupara ward of the Whakatāne District Council elections,

Hinerangi Goodman was believed to be the elected candidate after a coin toss.

But her opposition Alison Silcock called for a recount after originally receiving 262 votes each.

By a one-vote margin, Silcock has managed to pass Goodman's votes and is the new councillor for the ward.

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske said the recount process was carried out under strict conditions.

"A very prescribed and transparent process was undertaken to determine the outcome of the recount.

"Both candidates had appointed scrutineers to observe the process."

The next step will be for Silcock to be sworn in at the council's November 7 meeting.

The recount took place under the supervision of a District Court Judge.