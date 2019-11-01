Whangārei-based police dog Mist and handler Constable Elyse Lewis are New Zealand's top crimefighting canine duo.
Reporter Kristin Edge spends a night shift chasing crims with the champion combination and discovers what determination it takes to make it to the top.

Out of the darkness a man appears, his muddied and blood splattered face illuminated by torchlight.

He opted to run from a police dog and handler and go bush.

Not a good decision.

Especially when New Zealand's top canine team — Mist and handler Constable Elyse Lewis — are on the job.

With his hands handcuffed behind his back he's

