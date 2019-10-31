A principal whose school community has split into warring factions has resigned.

West Auckland's Matipo School principal Paul Wright has seen a 65 per cent staff turnover since he started in October 2017.

The school's entire board of trustees resigned a year ago and the Ministry of Education appointed a commissioner, Dennis Finn.

Almost 250 parents signed a letter of no confidence in Wright two months ago.

At the same time 24 of the school's 40 staff supported Wright and expressed no confidence in the ministry's intervention process.

Wright confirmed yesterday that he will leave at the end of the

