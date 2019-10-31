On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
At the same time 24 of the school's 40 staff supported Wright and expressed no confidence in the ministry's intervention process.
Wright confirmed yesterday that he will leave at the end of theschool year "to pursue other opportunities within education", after seeing the school through an Education Review Office review due in early December.
Finn said he planned to appoint an interim principal to take over until a long-term principal was appointed later next year.
Finn confirmed that he would stay on as commissioner but both men said they could not comment further.
In early September Finn appointed a professional mediator, Janet Scott, to investigate the issues raised in the parents' letter of no confidence. She indicated yesterday that she had completed her investigation but could not comment further.
"The work I undertook for Matipo School was on a confidential basis and I cannot talk about it," she said.