A man whose wife died during labour has thanked members of the public for their outpouring of love and support following her death.

Max Tagaloa shared their family's story in yesterday's Herald newspaper.

Angela Tagaloa, 35, died after suffering a seizure while in labour at Middlemore Hospital on August 30.

To donate to the family, visit: their Givealittle page

The baby girl she was carrying, later named Zemirah Angela, survived the ordeal.

Tagaloa said he and their family had been overwhelmed by the public and local community's outpouring of support especially for his young daughters, including 5-year-old Christabella, who started school just over a week ago.

Angela Tagaloa, 35, died during labour on August 30. Photo / Supplied

"I am so overwhelmed from the response and love for me and my girls.

"Words cannot express how grateful and appreciative we are for all of the love and support shown to us, especially for our girls.

"Alofa tele atu [lots of love] to all of you from Tuiuli Max, Christabella and Zemirah Tagaloa''.

Their family has since started a Givealittle fundraising page after requests from members of the public who wanted to help the young family - particularly the children - in some way.

Max and his daughters continue to be supported by their extended family and network of close friends and church community since their mother and wife's death.

Angela Tagaloa, a science teacher at South Auckland's McAuley High School, suffered a seizure after a 16-hour labour in the early hours of Friday, August 30.

Her husband spoke of the pain and confusion he dealt with shortly after the tragic turn of events that day.

'I HAD THIS FEELING SOMETHING'S WRONG'

"When I was in one of the rooms waiting for the outcome, I kind of had a feeling when they all walked towards me - not in a happy way.

"I just had this feeling something's wrong.

"When the doctor just stood there, I said: 'Is she gone?' He said: 'Yeah'."

The father-of-two said he would explain to both his daughters one day about what happened the day Zemirah was born.

"When I look at her, I see Ange,'' he said.

"She definitely looks like her. Zemirah's a blessing because God gives and He takes - He blessed us with Zemirah and He's taken his angel, Ange''.

McAuley High principal Jan Waelen paid tribute to a young teacher who was hugely popular with both students and staff.

"She was loved by all for her funny personality, her ability to bring out the best in everyone and she was such a positive person.

"She leaves a big hole in our community and we will always love and remember her with fondness''.

The Coroner's office confirmed they are investigating the circumstances and cause of the young mum's death.

A Counties Manukau District Health Board spokeswoman said the death of any patient in its care was treated with the "greatest respect'' and was carefully reviewed against a set of protocols and guidelines.

