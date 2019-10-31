Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's why student loans are keeping New Zealanders in exile. Hosted by Frances Cook.

More than 100,000 New Zealand student loan borrowers are living overseas, and some now say they feel trapped there, unable to even come home for funerals.

Hundreds have made the decision to declare bankruptcy, while others have taken the risk of coming home, and been arrested at the airport.

Others have stayed in New Zealand, but put off having children or buying a home, saying they simply can't afford it.

Ash Gorringe is an expat New Zealand tech marketer living in San Francisco. His $50,000 student loan has grown to $109,000 as required payments have been less than interest accrued. Photo / Supplied

The Herald's Simon Collins looked into the problem for the Generation Debt series, and took us behind the scenes for the latest Front Page podcast.

