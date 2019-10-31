On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's why student loans are keeping New Zealanders in exile. Hosted by Frances Cook.
More than 100,000 New Zealand student loan borrowers are living overseas, and some now say they feel trapped there, unable to even come home for funerals.
Hundreds have made the decision to declare bankruptcy, while others have taken the risk of coming home, and been arrested at the airport.
Others have stayed in New Zealand, but put off having children or buying ahome, saying they simply can't afford it.