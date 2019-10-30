A new survey has revealed some of the worst encounters owners have while walking their dogs in public.

The statistics, released by the SPCA, worryingly show 80 per cent of dog owners have had strangers approach them and pat their dog without asking for permission.

"That was pretty concerning to us . . . a very big concern for both the owners as well as the animals," said SPCA central region general manager Ros Alsford.

"People are obviously wanting to be friendly."

But approaching a dog and patting it without full understanding of its behaviour and stress levels was a bad idea.

Some dogs could become stressed at being touched unexpectedly by a person it was not familiar with, and this could sometimes lead to snapping, she said.

It was a common occurrence too, with 44 per cent of dog owners experiencing it at least once a week.

The results also showed 38 per cent of owners were ignored when they told people their dog was shy or timid.

Meanwhile members of the public have singled out dogs jumping at them as they walk past on the street, and dogs walking off leash as bad behaviours.

Three quarters of those surveyed said jumping dogs was the worst habit, while 64 per cent said a dog walking off-leash was a big problem.

Less than one in 10 said they haven't come across any bad habits when dog walking.

Alsford said they wanted to work with the community to see the statistics improve.

On a positive note, dog walkers also reported getting out with their pooches was helping them to be more sociable.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen with her dog Jack. Photo / Supplied

Seventeen per cent of owners said they met a dog walking companion while out with their pets, with Wellington being the best spot to meet a friend.

Another 17 per cent said they reunited with an old school friend while walking their dog.

The research comes out just in time for the SPCA Great NZ Paws Walk.

The fundraiser is aiming for thousands of New Zealanders to join their local walking

events on Saturday, November 9 in a bid to fight animal cruelty.

Registered participants will be invited to attend a local dog walking event where they can join hundreds of fellow fundraisers and their dogs.

"The Great NZ Paws Walk aims to bring animal lovers together in a fun and exciting way. Not only does it provide a healthy activity for participants, but it's an opportunity for SPCA's loyal following to meet one another – while also raising money for a great cause," said chief executive Andrea Midgen,

SPCA aims to raise at least $150,000 nationwide through the Great NZ Paws Walk.

"One of SPCA's key priorities for the next year is desexing. In the last 12 months we have

helped nearly 30,000 animals get desexed – and with the help of Great NZ Paws Walk

participants, we can desex even more animals this year."

Participants can register online at greatpawswalk.co.nz

The survey is also a timely reminder for dog owners to check where they are allowed to walk their dogs.

Auckland Council recently changed its rules around when and where dogs can be walked in parks and on beaches.

"Across the region dog owners have told us they want more time to enjoy parks and beaches with their dogs, not less. We have absolutely listened to these views together with the views of non-dog owners," said councillor Linda Cooper.

"We have agreed a time and season rule of 10am to 5pm from 1 December to 1 March in areas where the rule has been applied by the local board. This is great for dog owners giving them flexibility to enjoy more daylight hours rather than waiting until later before they can take their dog out, and also creates certainty for the general public."

There are no proposed changes to local dog access rules - where dogs are allowed under control on leash, off leash or prohibited areas and designated dog exercise areas. Local dog access rules are determined by local boards.