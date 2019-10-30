Both lanes on State Highway 5 near Taupō are blocked after a truck crashed and rolled over.

A police spokeswoman said the single-truck crash happened on State Highway 5 east of Wairakei about 11.30pm yesterday.

Both lanes were blocked, closing the road throughout the night and into this morning.

There were currently diversions in place while teams worked to get the truck removed, the spokeswoman said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported this morning that a section of the highway was closed due to a "truck rollover".

There were currently detours in place on State Highway 1, it said.

Motorists were asked to delay their journey or use an alternate route.