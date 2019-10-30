On this week's podcast:
We talk debt, investments, negative interest and QE.
The thoughts of a fiction writer who specialises in dystopian subjects. And another who writes non-fiction but can be dystopian nevertheless.
I drew up a list of matters for this interview with George Friedman. Right off the cuff, he bats them away.
Advertisement
Some very good correspondence with Carolyn and did I mention climate? (just a little)
Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz
Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.
Listen here on iHeartRadio
Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:
To subscribe via iTunes click here