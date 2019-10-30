News that no fewer than 10 different organisations are now investigating the blaze that devastated SkyCity's new convention centre has thrown up a raft of questions about what went wrong.

Yesterday, the Herald reported that part of the inquiries now underway would look at supervision and experience of the workers on the roof.

The Herald has been told a young worker, employed by a subcontractor, was called for a smoko break and forgot to turn off a gas blowtorch that was being used to help install a waterproof membrane on the building.

It's understood he was returning to the roof

What do the rules say about doing this type of work?

What about the material that caught fire?

So what does this all mean for legal exposure?