Palmerston North police say they're investigating sexual assault allegations involving possible drink-spiking at bars in the inner city.

Detective Mark Currin of Manawatū CIB said while they were unable to provide specific details of the allegations due to active investigations, they were urging people to stay vigilant when out and about, to report any suspicious behaviour and to keep an eye on their mates.

Police encouraged locals to remember:

• Never accept drinks from a stranger.

Advertisement

• Don't leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks you haven't seen poured, especially from people you don't know.

• If your drink tastes strange, throw it away.

• If you start to feel dizzy or unwell while drinking tell bar staff, security or someone you trust straight away.

• Always let someone know where you are going, and if you need help urgently call 111.

Currin said if anyone had any information to report about concerning or suspicious behaviour they could call police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.