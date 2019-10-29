Mainly fine weather conditions are forecast for much of the North Island today - ahead of a whole lot of heat this weekend.

Those in Northland to the Manawatū - including Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and the central high country - can expect to see mainly fine conditions, save for isolated showers in western parts.

Aucklanders are waking up to day with mostly fine spells throughout. Isolated showers are forecast around lunchtime, however, the MetService says.

New Zealand has yet to reach 30˚C so far this spring, but that's set to change this coming weekend 🌡️



A trans-Tasman puff of Australian air 💨 could bring near-record temps for some.



Australia's unusual warmth/dryness may contribute to spells of heat in NZ in early November 📈 pic.twitter.com/rHohljT4H7 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 29, 2019

Blustery winds are being felt around the City of Sails, with gusts of up to 41km/h recorded early this morning. A high of 17C and overnight low of 13C is on the cards today.

Similar conditions are forecast in and around Hamilton. However, it is not as windy in the Waikato - with gusts of 6km/h recorded at 6.30am.

New Zealand is yet to reach 30C temperatures during Spring, but weather experts say that will change come the weekend.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said the soaring temperatures - between the late 20s to early 30s - will be thanks to weather conditions coming in from across the Tasman.

"A transtasman puff of Australian air could bring near-record [temperatures] for some," Niwa said.

"Australia's unusual warmth/ dryness may contribute to spells of heat in [New Zealand] in early November''.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said yesterday that the stunning conditions seen over the long Labour Day weekend would be seen again this weekend.

Those in Blenheim will need to get the sunscreen out, with a scorching 30C forecast for Sunday. Masterton is also in for a high of 28C, according to the weather authority.

"The air [will be] coming off Australia. They have this really large high over the Tasman and the northerly flow on the western side of the high is dragging this warm air off Australia," Glassey said.

Further south, temperatures are already looking high in some parts; including in Marlborough and Nelson, which are in for highs of around 19C and 20C today.

WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson said people in those areas are in for a "mostly sunny" Wednesday with some high cloud possible and northwesterly winds due to change southerly later this evening - bringing the risk of a shower to Marlborough.

Similar temperature highs are expected in Canterbury, where sunny conditions are expected also.

It will be a wet day, however, for those on the West Coast - with rain due later this afternoon and evening. People in the area are being told that rainfalls may become heavy at times. Southland and Otago will have a dry start to the day before rain around midday.