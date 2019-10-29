An elderly woman was knocked to the ground and had her handbag stolen after she got home from the supermarket on Sunday night.

Within 10 minutes of the incident, $2000 had been removed from her bank account.

A police media spokesperson confirmed authorities were called to a job at about 7.30pm on Sunday night after a woman had her handbag taken near Don St in Papakura.

The woman, in her 70s, had been shopping at Pak'nSave Papakura and popped into Countdown Roselands before driving the short distance to her Papakura home on Sunday night, a family friend said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Elderly Hawke's Bay woman stalked and robbed after $1000 pokies win

• Elderly victim held down and robbed in his car

• Thieves break into elderly woman's home and take everything - even the bed sheets

• 70-year-old man dragged from car and robbed in Hastings during test drive

As she got out of her car in her driveway, a man wearing a black hoodie came up behind her and grabbed her bag.

The woman screamed and neighbours rushed to help her as the man ran past them to a silver/grey getaway car.

The Pak'nSave Papakura is about a minute's drive from Don St, where an elderly woman was robbed. Image / Google

A family friend, who did not want to be named, said it was a horrific thing to happen to the woman who was in shock. She was still recovering in Middlemore Hospital from her injuries.

"She's quite knocked around."

The woman and her family believe the culprits followed her home and were probably watching her enter her pin number when she paid for her items at the self checkout at Pak'nSave. She used cash to pay for her groceries at Countdown.

Within 10 minutes of her handbag being stolen, three transactions were made totalling $2000.

The friend said she wanted to make people aware of these types of attacks and urged people to be careful when they were making purchases and to look after their parents and older friends.

Advertisement

Police arrived within minutes of the mugging and searched the Don St area with the help of the Eagle helicopter, but were unable to locate the offender. Police are continuing to make inquiries.