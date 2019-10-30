Ivan John Young QSM
January 3, 1942 — October 23, 2019.

A crowd of several hundred turned out for the fire service funeral of long-time support unit volunteer Ivan Young QSM, who died last week, aged 77.

Having served 37 volunteer years, from the time he joined the Napier Fire Police Unit in 1978 and as leader through its transformation as the Napier Operations Support Unit to retirement about three years ago, his Tuesday-afternoon service was held in the Napier Fire Station.

Outside the flag was at half-mast, inside his casket was draped with the New Zealand flag with a firefighting

