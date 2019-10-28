It's slow-going on the Northern Motorway into Auckland CBD after a crash and there's 'super queues' on the Northwestern.

Debris in lanes after a crash after the Greville Road off-ramp caused delays on the Northern Motorway.

A Herald reporter stuck in traffic on the Northwestern said there were 'super queues' heading into the city.

The delays will compound the crawl into the CBD. Drivers were already being told to expect delays, with a number of roads shut down due to last week's fire in downtown Auckland still partially shut.

Auckland Transport is encouraging people to use public transport or alternative options

such as cycling or carpooling to help minimise traffic delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:05AM

An earlier crash, after Greville Rd off-ramp, is clear of lanes but debris remains in the lanes. Expect delays until scene fully cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/iNXgC2wZgJ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 28, 2019

Lane closures remain in place in and around the fire-struck New Zealand International Convention Centre, owned by SkyCity, as fire crews still monitor for hotspots at the site.

Victoria St is now open as normal for all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Nelson St is open for two lanes - which includes the cycleway and footpath on the left-hand side.

CITY CENTRE FIRE - LANES CLOSED - 5:00AM

Lane closures: BUSES ONLY Wellesley St (btwn Nelson & Hobson), left lanes OPEN on Hobson St (btwn Victoria & Wellesley), left lanes on Nelson St OPEN incld cycleway (btwn Wellesly & Victoria). Avoid this area or expect diversions & delays pic.twitter.com/HAX6I88M06 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 28, 2019

Two lanes on Hobson St are also being made available and which includes a bus lane and left-hand side footpath for pedestrians.

Only buses are being allowed on Wellesley St between Nelson and Hobson streets at this time.

"While the roads will be reopening, there will still be significant delays for those who are driving," an AT spokesman said.

"Taking public transport, carpooling, walking or cycling will help reduce congestion in the city centre. Once again, thank you for all your patience and understanding over the past week."

Several bus stops remain closed today also and alternative bus stops have been arranged around Wellesley St in particular.

Auckland Transport said all buses will return to normal routes from first service this morning, but passengers should expect delays.

If you are heading into the city this week, there are still some partial road closures due to the fire last week at NZICC. There's going to be significant delays, so plan ahead and if possible, travel off peak. Find out all you need to know in the video below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YS2VmpHsa2 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 28, 2019

Passengers using those services are urged to check the Auckland Transport website regularly for updates.

A number of services are affected due to bus stop closures on Wellesley St West, Wellesley St and Wellesley St near Hobson St.