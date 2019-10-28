As an American living here in New Zealand, I have to reluctantly admit even I got caught up in Rugby World Cup fever, even though I wouldn't know a scrum if it came up and bit me somewhere painful.

However, I do know that on the world stage, the All Blacks displayed professionalism and humility in the face of such a devastating defeat, as befits a team who were the world's number one.

When you are so far up in the sporting stratosphere, it must be painful to fall to earth with such a thud.

But please New Zealand, some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Praise for Avondale track

Related articles:

Apple's dilemma

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

E-scooter rules

Trump gloat appalls

Mindless short kick

Wise scooter safety

Healing the ABs

Respect the haka

Colonial inevitability

Keyboard trolls

Thatch fire guard

Better news view

Short & Sweet