As an American living here in New Zealand, I have to reluctantly admit even I got caught up in Rugby World Cup fever, even though I wouldn't know a scrum if it came up and bit me somewhere painful.

However, I do know that on the world stage, the All Blacks displayed professionalism and humility in the face of such a devastating defeat, as befits a team who were the world's number one.

When you are so far up in the sporting stratosphere, it must be painful to fall to earth with such a thud.

But please New Zealand, some very un-solicited advice from one of those "Yanks" who is passionately patriotic, deservedly so or not, about my own country and God knows, our deficiencies are displayed painfully every day.

Advertisement

Aotearoa is so much more as a nation than a rugby team and every single New Zealander should be proud and grateful to call this country home. Borrow some of that hubris the Americans are well known for. It will do your collective psyche so much good.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.



Praise for Avondale track

On Friday, October 18 I went to the Avondale Races as I have over the last 60 plus years on a regular basis. In all that time I have never seen the place so clean, tidy and well groomed.

The racing surface and the inner fields so well manicured. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the ground staff responsible.

What a tragedy for the New Zealand racing public if racing at Avondale is abolished.

Leo Nobilo, Milford.



Apple's dilemma

Donald Trump is right about Apple's Tim Cook, he is no Steve Jobs. Apple Maps is hopeless compared to Google Maps.

The new Mac has a mouse that needs recharging while the computer remains unserviceable. There appears to be a return to the corporate culture which under the guidance of Scully managed to wreck Apple, who then needed to be rescued by Jobs.

Advertisement

Apple recently appointed a fashionista from Vogue or similar, to the board, this bodes ill for Apple.

Money men like Cook cannot supplant genius, so Apple will soon just become one of the bunch and have to start competing on price. For once Trump is right.

Neville Cameron, Beijing.



E-scooter rules

In France they take pedestrians' safety a bit more seriously than we do here. Rules for e-scooters include that riders have to be at least 12, no riding on the footpath, one rider per scooter, use cycle paths or the road, top speed 25 km/h, no scooters on country roads. Infringements incur a $250 fine, or $2500 for going over the speed limit. New Zealand — these things are fun, go for it!

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.



Trump gloat appalls

We should all be appalled that the gloating, morbid tone of Trump's description of the "suicide" death of the Isis leader seems to forget that his children were innocent bystanders executed due to the perilous games of adults with lots of firepower.

What also is bizarre is that the Kurds were in on that joint action yet not mentioned by Trump in his publicity-seeking announcement.

Children are caught up everywhere in mindless wars most of which are unholy, and all unwholesome, and run by deranged, narcissistic leaders who only have known privilege and education yet who lack sense of history, geography and religion.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.



Mindless short kick

England's first try came from a mindless short kick by Aaron Smith, giving them possession after the first minute of the game.

I have been previously bemused why Smith gives these kicks when not needed for defence. Often the kick results in the ABs ending up well behind their line.

Am I the only one who notices this — not the coaches?

Peter Arnott, Northpark.



Wise scooter safety

I use my scooter to commute and believe pedestrians have absolute right of way so if the path ahead is crowded I jump off and push my scooter past them. It only costs me a few seconds in time but people really appreciate it. If a pedestrian has clearly seen me I still slow down so I could stop in time if they sidestepped. If I am coming up to from behind I use my bell and if no response slow right down.

I adjust my speed so that I can stop within the clear visible distance particularly on blind corners. I concentrate on the surface in front of me because an object can flip the scooter.

Yes if you are going at 25km/h on a commute you should be wearing a helmet but if you're gliding along the waterfront not. Would you expect joggers who have similar rates of ACC claims to wear helmets? The way forward is education — safety videos online and on the TV showing people how to behave.

Humans are good at copying behaviour and if that's backed up with ordinary citizens calling out people who are not riding safely then pedestrians and scooters can exist in harmony.

Alex Heffer, Pakuranga.



Healing the ABs

It must be remembered that the All Blacks have the finest coaching team in the rugby or wider sporting field and, as is being proved, now the finest psychological recovery team.

They do not need the advice or opinion of psychologists who have never played the game or for that matter I suspect, experienced too much that is not book bound.

Hansen and company understand what the team is going through and is undoubtedly heading the best group to be the group healers.

As life teaches it is not getting into a hole that matters but how you get out of it that strengthens the character.

Tony Kirby, Papamoa.



Respect the haka

Congratulations England and Eddie Jones on their team's game plan in the semifinal against NZ. Always a loyal fan of the All Blacks, I salute an expert and more clinical game of rugby on the day, as executed by the English. As for the haka and its complete drowning out by the English and earlier the Irish — to me the haka challenge is part of the All Blacks' history and mystique and should be respected.

I believe those countries where loud singing and the drowning out of our team's haka is their retaliation (and right). I would suggest that next time the All Blacks meet those countries no haka is performed. There are many countries who do respect the haka, so let's reserve this historical challenge for those countries that do.

Ian Thomas, Cambridge.



Colonial inevitability

James Cook must be turning in his grave from the dumping heaped on him by those disaffected by British colonisation of these isles. If it had not been by the British, it was inevitable that New Zealand would have in time been claimed either by the French, Spanish or Dutch.

How would this country be now if any of those three scenarios had occurred?

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.



Keyboard trolls

If New Zealand sports journalists are "fans with keyboards" then those from the UK must be trolls with keyboards.

Stephen Jones in particular must have a very special keyboard. The vitriol he has typed over the years would have melted any ordinary one.

James Haskell's enduring bitterness over one slip of the tongue from Brodie Retallick five years ago honestly makes me worry for the man's wellbeing. He really needs to let it go.

John Christiansen, Mt Albert.



Thatch fire guard

Sixty years ago in England I watched a cottage being rethatched. First they fixed a corrugated iron layer and then put the thick straw thatch on top.

It was explained that if the thatch was on fire it could be more effectively hosed and raked from the roof, reducing the chance of fire spreading down into the building. There is nothing new to learn.

Eric Gill, Epsom.



Better news view

TV1 news' well executed move to temporary premises because of the convention centre fire reminds us how good can come from bad. The news is so much easier to watch without the huge arc screens constantly in motion, with presenters having to walk awkwardly in front of. News bosses, can you look and learn?

Rosemary Cobb, Takapuna.



Short & Sweet

On the semifinal

The difference? New Zealand expected to win. England wanted to win.

Alan Milton, Cambridge.

There are unconfirmed reports that Susie the South African tea lady has been spotted working at the ABs' hotel in Tokyo.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

We weren't beaten by the English, we were outsmarted by an Aussie.

Jules Riding, Whangārei.

On the (other) semifinal

The South Africa-Wales match was a boring game of kick ball. I've had more excitement trimming my toenails.

Allan Gyde, Tauranga.

Congratulations to Wales and South Africa. They have given us a masterclass in how to play dull, boring, unimaginative, unenterprising rugby. Play like that against the English, Boks, and you will be mulched.

David Morris, Hillsborough.

On SkyCity fire

The decision to construct a large expanse of flammable straw and bitumen roofing, inaccessible to firefighting ladders, in the heart of the CBD and adjacent to the venue for New Zealand's largest annual New Year's Eve fireworks display, must rank alongside the momentous decision to sail the Titanic through iceberg-infested seas without a full complement of lifeboats.

Peter Culpan, Waitakere City.