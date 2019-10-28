Dozens of firefighters are working to put out a large scrub fire in Waihi, Coromandel.

Emergency services were called to the blaze near Whangamata Rd in Waihi at 3.27pm today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say the fire is about 100m by 100m - larger than a rugby field.

"They are having trouble assessing the fire due to swamp land," a Fenz spokesman said.

He said as far as he was aware no people had been caught up in the blaze.

Eight crews are in attendance after a third alarm has been made.