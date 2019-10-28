One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a chemical incident at the Levin Aquatic Centre today.

A total of 32 people were assessed by ambulance staff after the incident forced the public pool to be evacuated.

28/10/19: Incident in Levin. 5 vehicles attended. 32 patients assessed, 1 patient transported to Palmerston North hospital in serious condition. No further details available. — St John (@StJohnAlerts) October 28, 2019

Five fire engines and police were at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said chemicals mixed together in a pool and started fuming.

He said everyone was now out of the building and in the fresh air.

They were unable to confirm what the chemicals were.

A Hazmat team is on its way from Palmerston North.

FENZ crews are setting up to investigate the cause of the chemical reaction.

Emergency crews were called at 11.50 am.