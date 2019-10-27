A serious car crash is causing lengthy delays for traffic heading into Auckland this morning.
Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, just south of the Esmonde Road off-ramp on Auckland's Northern Motorway.
Images from the crash show a dark-coloured car sitting in the middle of the road facing the motorway.
The front and back of the vehicle is smashed up and the back wheels have started to come off.
Two fire trucks and an ambulance are seen blocking the off-ramp as firefighters and police officers stand nearby. A line of vehicles can be seen snaking back up the motorway.
The crash was cleared by about 11am, road authorities said.
"Please continue to expect southbound delays in the area while resulting congestion eases,'' NZTA said.
Southbound lanes heading into Auckland had been blocked near the off-ramp more than half an hour after the crash happened about 10.20am. There were queues building north of Tristram Avenue.
The crash is a bad start for a day expected to bring extensive traffic delays as people return from the long weekend later today.
The NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to be careful around the area as emergency crews work to clear it.
"Please continue to take extra care while passing and expect delays,'' the NZTA alerted on Twitter.