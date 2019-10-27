Police are investigating an assault at a Wellington boy racer meet up and believe a crowbar was used to injure a man.

It is thought gang members were involved in the attack at 1am this morning in the Porirua area.

Hundreds of boy racers reportedly congregated in a semi industrial area in Raiha St.

The victim was attacked and suffered a head injury.

Police believe a crowbar was used in the violent incident.

"Gang members were reportedly present," a police spokeswoman said.

"One person reported being assaulted and having his Skyline car stolen.

"It's believed a crowbar may have been used in the assault, which left the victim with a moderate head injury.

"There was a suggestion the victim had swallowed some glass, appears possibly due to a window being smashed."

The assault is under investigation.