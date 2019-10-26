Several yachts have capsized during a regatta in north Otago, with an unknown number of people ending up in the water.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called at 12.05pm to Lake Aviemore with a report several yachts had capsized amid high winds.

One person was being checked for potential hypothermia, she said. She did not know how many people had ended up in the water or whether they had all been rescued.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two vehicles were attending the incident, which was still "ongoing".

A Coastguard boat was attending the regatta, a spokesman said. He did not have more information on what had happened.

The Aviemore Classic race runs the length of Lake Aviemore, between the Otematata River and Aviemore Dam. The race is run by the Timaru Yacht and Cruising Club.

Russell Phillips, administrator of a Southern Tack event which is also being held on Lake Aviemore this weekend, said it was not unusual for boats to capsize.

"We have a lot of safety craft there," he said.

"I'm disappointed to hear there have been some capsizes but it's not unusual."