Whenever questioned about it, he said that the target accounted for attrition.
He said countless times that it was an aspirational goal as it had been budgetedover five years, rather than in this three-year term, though he was keen to push for more money and complete it in a shorter timeframe.
And then, with a single word, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern undercut him by appearing to change the target when questioned about it in parliament - more likely to have been an error than wilful.
She was asked in the House if the Government was on track to meet its target of 1800 new police this term. Her unequivocal "yes" prompted much gasping and guffawed surprise from National MPs who were used to Nash's talk about the extra police being budgeted over five years.
From that moment, all answers about the target had to fall in line with Ardern's answer.
To avoid embarrassing his leader, Nash said there were always two independent targets: 1800 new police, as per the coalition agreement, and 1800 additional net police, a goal with coincidentally the same number.
He had just neglected to mention the two different targets at any time over the previous two years.
Nash added that only Ardern and Peters could speak for the Labour-NZ First agreement, effectively nullifying everything he had said in the past two years about the target in that context.
Both Ardern and Peters have a leg to stand on, given that the Labour-NZ First coalition agreement commits to "strive towards adding 1800 new police officers over three years".
But if you accept that there were always two targets, you also accept that they have been indifferent onlookers while Nash, for two years, had talked about a different target.
And not just Nash.
Police and the Police Association have also spoke with one voice about 1800 additional net police officers; Association president Chris Cahill was as upset about Peters' and Ardern's comments as Nash should have been, but was later reassured that 1800 additional net police was still being promised.
That's not to say that hiring 1800 new recruits is not be celebrated, as it will be in a November police graduation attended by both Ardern and Peters.
But shifting the goalposts so suddenly is far from a good look.
It was a similar case for Phil Twyford, who a year ago had the carpet pulled out from under him regarding the regional fuel tax.