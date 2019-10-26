A backlog of traffic is clearing following a multi-vehicle accident on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Police and the fire service attend the scene of the crash, which happened around 9.50am, just before the Great South Rd southbound offramp.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said it appeared four cars had been involved in the accident.

Two fire trucks had been sent from Papakura and Manurewa. However one truck had been stood down so it did not appear to be a serious crash, Underdown said.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the crash appeared to be a nose-to-tail.