One person is dead after a house fire in Mangere, South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to fatal blaze located on Ettrick Place in Mangere East, South Auckland, just before 6am this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Craig Monrad confirmed one person who remained inside the house had died.

He said several other occupants had been rescued from the house and were being taken to hospital.

Ten fire crews were at the scene and the fire had been put out. Police were also there and a St John ambulance crew had just left.