Unionised SkyCity workers will strike for four days because they don't feel safe in their building following the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire this week, a union leader says.

Unite senior organiser Joe Carolan claimed three workers had passed out today and others had complained of a burning feeling in their throats, after returning to work yesterday.

"It wasn't the fire that was the hazard, it's the stuff that we're breathing in. And we were breathing it in for far too long."

About a third of SkyCity's 3000-strong workforce was unionised, and the strike would begin at 8pm when the outcome of the ballot - which he expected to be in favour of the strike - was known, Carolan said.

SkyCity responded to say emergency officials had confirmed yesterday the fire was under control and it was safe for business to resume.

"Air quality has been rigorously monitored over the past three days, consistently meeting all regulatory standards, at no stage showing any level of threat," it said in a statement.

Given the volume of cleaning required, external contractors were also on-site to work under supervision "to ensure we can return to business as efficiently as possible".

"Led by health and safety, cleaning, and a team of science-based experts, we have been working hard to ensure our precinct is safe and ready for our employees and our customers."

The New Zealand International Convention Centre caught fire on Tuesday. Photo / Michael Craig

Staff were briefed before returning to work and SkyCity was looking forward to welcoming guests back today and over the long weekend. The car park was also open.

But Carolan said workers were feeling the effects of the massive fire in the neighbouring New Zealand International Convention Centre, which started on Tuesday, took almost two days to put out and where firefighters remained on scene.

"[In the carpark] ... once you get out of your car you can smell and taste the burning in your throats from the particles in the air. We've had reports that three people have fallen down today.

"Our cashiers on the main floor ... are feeling dizzy, feeling burning in their throat.

These are workers who are in enclosed spaces for long hours, often on their feet."

About a third of SkyCity's 3000 workers are unionised. Photo / File

The strike was for four days because it was a long weekend, and was also about giving workers a weekend, something Unite had already been campaigning on, Carolan said.

"We want to bring back the weekend for many people. But also we believe it needs to settle down there," he told Newstalk ZB.

"We were hustled in last night. Loads of people were getting texts saying come in, but don't come in if you're asthmatic ... or pregnant. Well, what is it? Is it safe or isn't it safe?