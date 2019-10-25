On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A spokesman for Goff said Auckland Council was not contributing financially to light rail. The Government had not asked for a contribution, nor did we expect them to, he said.
"The Government has agreed to fund the project, either through its own capital investment or by leveraging private sector money and other funding mechanisms such as a PPP [public-private partnership]," he said.
According to the ministerial document, alternative funding and financing includes a public-private partnership, a grant, loan, capturing money from higher land values - and "a contribution from the council".
The document, speaking notes about progressing light rail in Auckland, has been released on the Ministry of Transport website and dated June 2019.
The Government is currently considering two bids for the project: one from NZ Infra, a joint venture between the New Zealand Super Fund and Canada's CDPQ Infra group, and one from the NZ Transport Agency.
Leaked documents suggest the NZ Infra proposal looked more like heavy rail, leading one blogger to suggest it could cost up to $10b.
"What NZ Infra is proposing has never been considered before in New Zealand, based on a public-private investment model. This includes co-designing the asset with the Government and its partners, with the majority of financing and risk transferred to NZ Infra.
"The NZTA is exploring a range of procurement, financing and delivery models, including alliances and public-private partnerships," the spokesman said.
He said the intention had always been to seek sources of capital outside the Government and council.
Auckland Council is currently going halves with the Government to build the $4.4b City Rail Link and right up against its debt ceiling which limits its ability to pay for new projects.