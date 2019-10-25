On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Let me through! Let me through, I say. I must away from Wellington to Auckland, to fulfil my manifest destiny, to do what the people require, to deal with the fire.
So let me through, and do not hold me back! A hose. Give me a hose. And a jacket, and those baggy pants with suspenders, and a hat. No, not that hat. That's a hat to wear at horse races. I want a fireman's hat. Yes, that one. It's a bit big and I can barely see out of it but itlooks good.
Now get the smoke behind me, billowing in monstrous black forms, evidence of the drama that is unfolding. And photograph me looking intent, and serious; for I have come to deal with the fire.
THE ANGRY RIGHT
The liberal left will be loving this.
THE LIBERAL LEFT
We're loving this.
SIMON BRIDGES
Let me through! I know what I'm doing. I'm a former Crown prosecutor and I've fought fires bigger than this one. I've stamped them out. I've given them a bloody hiding. Yeah, I'm tough on this sort of thing. Real tough. And I know that National have got my back. You take Christopher Luxon. He's got my back to the point where I can't go anywhere these days without him breathing down my neck.
EDDIE JONES
Yeah, well I think you might want to look into reports that I've been hearing that people in the All Blacks camp started the fire. They wanted a distraction from the very serious charges being made against them that they sent spies to watch an England training session. They wanted a smokescreen. Hell of a way to go about it, if you ask me, but that's the All Blacks for you. There's nothing they won't do to beat England in this weekend's Rugby World Cup semifinal. That's just what the All Blacks are all about, isn't it? Mind games.
WINSTON PETERS
Look sometimes there's a fire. And sometimes a media company is for the chop, and 500 people could lose their jobs. It doesn't achieve anything to worry about it. Because some things aren't built to last. Some other things though will always last the distance. Whether you want them to or not, and whether they add anything of value or not, some things will always be fireproof. Have a good evening.